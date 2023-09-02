We Have Attempted Negotiations, But The People We Are Dealing With Are Not Serious – Joe Ajaero

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero during his interview with Arise TV news alleged that the government has failed to respond positively to their negotiations. He stated that the Labour Congress policies allow them to negotiate even at the last minute. According to him, the government has shown unseriousness in addressing the issues presented before them.

He said, “We will bark and we will bite. Part of our policies and structures permit us to negotiate even at the last minute, we have attempted negotiation, but convincingly we can say that the people we are dealing with are not serious. If barking alone cannot stop the problem, we will try to bite. But not to bite to destroy the foundation of the nation. We will bark and bite if that would solve the problems.”

