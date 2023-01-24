We Have Asked Court To Disqualify Bola Ahmed Tinubu – PDP Presidential Spokesperson

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council announced that it has asked a court of competent jurisdiction in the country to disqualify Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), from the 2023 general elections, with only 32 days left before the vote. Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson for the PDP presidential campaign, revealed this at a press conference on Monday in Abuja. He claimed that Tinubu’s forfeiture of funds to the US government over allegations of drug trafficking was proof that the former governor of Lagos State had broken the law and should be disqualified from standing for office in Nigeria.

According to reports, Tinubu was linked in court documents from the US to a cocaine trafficking case, leading to his eventual seizure of $460,000 by the US government. The court ordered that $460,000 from one of the accounts be forfeited to the US government, which Tinubu is said to have done, according to documents from a 1993 case that have been making the rounds online. The documents also claim that funds linked to Tinubu were obtained through the proceeds of drug trafficking.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labor and Employment who also serves as the spokesperson for the APC’s presidential campaign committee, asserted that the case did not establish Tinubu’s involvement in illegal drug trafficking. The minister argued that the money given up to the US was deductible from taxes.

