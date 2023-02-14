We Have Already Taken A Position For Power To Move To Southeast Before Obi’s Emergence – Farotimi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Nigeria gears towards the 2023 presidential election, Dele Farotimi, a member of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council, has stated that it has always been on the agenda of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) to shift power to the southeast before the emergence of Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Dele Farotimi said that the SMBLF, which comprises the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Afenifere, PANDEF, and the Middle Belt Forum, came together over 2 years ago to discuss the need for a power shift and, after much deliberation, agreed for power to be shifted to the Southeast for the sake of equity and justice.

He said that all this time Peter Obi hadn’t come into the picture. Mr. Farotimi, speaking in an interview with Channels Television’s “The 2023 Verdict,” said they decided to support Obi when they figured out that he fit the criteria needed for the presidency.

Hear him, “We came to an agreement three years ago that there were critical issues plaguing Nigeria and that these issues needed to be addressed.

“We came out with our position publicly. I am talking about the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, which consists of Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, and the Middle Belt Forum. All four of us came together over two years ago, and we are speaking publicly about the need for a power shift.

“After a point, we came together to speak for power to shift to the Southeast for the sake of equity and justice; all this time, nobody was focusing on Peter Obi. So we have already taken a position, and when we find the person who fits the bill in relation to competence, who fits the bill in relation to equity, justice, and who fits the bill in understanding the need to take another look at the governance of this country and make it work for the Nigerian people, we as a collective supported him.”

