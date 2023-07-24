We have already seen a case where the president used gun to threaten the party chairman to resign–Modibo

In an interview, Ibrahim Modibo, a member of the APC-affiliated support group, recounted the resignations of Abdullahi Adamu and Omisore, highlighting the peaceful and calm nature of their departure. He contrasted this with past instances where party presidents would resort to using firearms to coerce party leaders into stepping down.

According to Modibo, the former leader of the country’s political party felt compelled to step down due to his handling of matters during the election period. Notably, when crucial appointments for the government were being made, he found himself excluded from the decision-making process. Despite expressing his preferences for certain individuals, the president’s desires were disregarded, leading to a growing rift between him and the party’s leadership.

Even the higher echelons within the political party professed ignorance of the situation, exacerbating the discord. The president perceived a lack of appreciation for his perspectives, as his favored candidates were not selected for important roles. Consequently, he made the voluntary decision to resign peacefully, ensuring his departure did not cause any disruptions. This departure stands in stark contrast to historical incidents where leaders were compelled to vacate their positions under duress or through menacing threats.

