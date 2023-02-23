We Have All Worked Hard For Bola Tinubu — Femi Fani Kayode

The four Media Directorates of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council (PCC) had their final joint press conference yesterday in Abuja.

Reacting after the meeting, former aviation minister of Nigeria, Femi Fani Kayode released a statement via his official Twitter handle, where he stated that they have all worked hard for the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Femi Fani Kayode, he said; “The 4 Media Directorates of the Tinubu/Shettima PCC had our final joint press conference before Saturday’s presidential election yesterday at the PCC office in Abuja. We have all worked hard & are confident of a resounding victory for our candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

