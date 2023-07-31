We Have A No-nonsense President, I Trust Every One Will Be On Their Toes To Give Their Best– Akpabio

According to Daily Post Nigeria, Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, Has praised Bola Tinubu as an accountable leader on Monday. Akpabio said this while advising political appointees and minister-designates to be vigilant in the performance of their roles.

On the Senate floor, he spoke as Uju-Ken Ohaneye, the first woman nominated for a ministerial position was in the floor of the Senate. Questions about the nominee’s work as a humanitarian and tax payments were being asked by Akpabio .

Speaking, Akpabio said: “We have a no-nonsense president, so I believe that all ministers and appointees will be on their toes to give their best.

“Anybody who has had the opportunity to be a governor and a president knows he is looking for strength; people that can help you actualize your vision.”

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

