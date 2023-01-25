We Have a Nation of Brilliant People, We cannot allow Dullards to Lead – Prophet Isa El-Buba

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Convener and President of Initiative for Better And Brighter Nigeria (IBBN) and Coalition for a Better And Brighter Nigeria (CBBN), Prophet Isa El-Buba, has stated that Nigeria is blessed with brilliant people, as such it was not right to allow dullards to lead the country.

Prophet El-Buiba stated this while addressing the gathering of the Coalition for a Better And Brighter Nigeria (CBBN), Training and Activation of Grassroots Mobilization, on Tuesday 25th January in Jos, Plateau state.

In his remarks, El-Buba stated that he was taking on this political platform because “we must get things right for the first time after 62years of pain in Nigeria, we should not have a nation of brilliant people and allow dullards to lead, we must put a stop to that” He said while calling on participants to make a difference.

“I want to encourage you, let’s serve in this mission of recovering Nigeria with our hearts, with our spirits, and our body without expecting to be paid”. “If there is any other time that we will need to fight and recover the soul of Nigeria, it is now, after this time it will be another four years. We can’t afford to be under men like Tinubu and Atiku, even as recent events have seen them exposing and accusing themselves”.

“The Coalition for a Better And Brighter Nigeria (CBBN)’ is here to see the birth of a New Nation by cutting off the uncircumcised leaders that have no heart, leaders that are wicked in their thoughts and actions. It is time to break the hope of such leaders that don’t mean well for the country”.

“I am happy with the recent events in the north which is an indication that we cannot allow deception, the fact is that, we in the north will decide where it will go, and so we are here to mobilize and ensure that peter obi and Datti, emerge as president in the 2023 elections”.

El-Buba added that, his reason for his supporting the candidature of Labor Party’s presidential standard bearer Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti, is because they possess the requisite qualifications of actualizing a new Nigeria. “The mountains of PDP and APC, the mountains of Asiwaju Tinubu and Atiku will surely crumble. The small seed of Peter Obi and Datti will overtake”.

Prophet Isa Elbuba, further called on Nigerians to have faith in the New Nigeria “It is the faith you have in a thing, that makes you sacrifice your time and talent without seeking for Payment, and it is not about a title, and some of us are risking our lives despite the threats, but because we have faith in the New Nigeria and the new Nigeria has come”.

He urged leaders at the training to stay focused on the goal, and use the retreat as a point for networking to redeem the nation, with the mobilization of 40 million Nigerians who will vote for a New Nigeria.

