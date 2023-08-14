We have a Governor who said he left N3000 in the state account- Lemmy Ughegbe

Lemmy Ughegbe, a Nigerian journalist, said that there is a governor in Nigeria who said he left 3000 naira in the state account.

Lemmy Ughegbe made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was reacting to Godswill Akpabio’s statement at the senate last week that the clerk has prepared something that will make them enjoy their holiday.

Lemmy Ughegbe said Godswill Akpabio said what he said even though he knows fully well how sensitive Nigerians are right now. He said the same Akpabio was seen in the house “mocking” the poor when he said that “Let the poor breath” and that he was chuckling and laughing saying it.

Lemmy said that in this current administration, they have increased fuel prices twice and Nigerians are suffering, and that in the midst of that, Akpabio made the statement, telling Nigerians to tighten their belt and be patient while they are living in splendour. He said the minimum wage has not been increased since and some state governors are not even paying the minimum wage.

“We have lots of governors who left state with debt, salary debt of over 8 to 9 months. We have the one who said he left 3000 naira in the account, the state government in Benue. I’m talking about former governor Samuel Ortom.”

Watch video (8:10)

