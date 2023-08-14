We have a Governor who said he left N3000 in the State Account – Lemmy Ughegbe

Lemmy Ughegbe, a Nigerian journalist, mentioned during an interview with AIT’s Kakaaki program that a governor in Nigeria claimed to have left 3000 naira in the state account. Ughegbe’s statement was made in response to Godswill Akpabio’s recent statement in the senate, where he mentioned that the clerk had prepared something to ensure they have a pleasant holiday.

Lemmy Ughegbe stated that Godswill Akpabio made a statement despite being fully aware of how sensitive Nigerians are at the moment. Ughegbe mentioned that Akpabio, who was seen in the house, was mocking the poor by saying “Let the poor breathe” while chuckling and laughing.

Lemmy mentioned that under the current government, fuel prices have been raised twice, causing hardship for Nigerians. He also pointed out that during this difficult time, Akpabio made a statement advising Nigerians to endure and be patient, despite living luxuriously. Lemmy further highlighted that the minimum wage has not been raised and some state governors are not even fulfilling the minimum wage requirement.

Lemmy Ughegbe further stated;

“We have lots of governors who left state with debt, salary debt of over 8 to 9 months. We have the one who said he left 3000 naira in the account, the state government in Benue. I’m talking about former governor Samuel Ortom.”

Watch video (8:10)

Graciouswriter (

)