We Had To Recycle The Same Old Politicians As Ministers – Rufai Oseni

Popular Arise TV broadcaster Rufai Oseni has taken to his official Twitter account to react to the recent release of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 28-man ministerial list that was revealed to the Senate on Thursday by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Rufai Osenu expressed his frustration over how Nigeria had to keep recycling the same old politicians as ministers; he then revealed that the bar for excellence is very low.

According to Rufai Oseni’s words, “I am absolutely miffed that we had to recycle the same old politicians as ministers.” The bar for excellence is really, utterly, bloody low.”

Recall that there are up to five former governors among the list of 28 nominees for ministers that was chosen by the current president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: The Official Twitter Account Of Rufai Oseni

