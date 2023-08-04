We Had Over 41M Members But We Were Able To Score 8M Plus Votes In The Last Election- Umar Ganduje

Following his election as the new chairman of the all progressives congress, Umar Ganduje has stated that it will no longer be business as usual. In his remark, Umar Ganduje recalled that the all progressives congress had over 41 million registered voters before the 2023 general elections but the party was able to pull only about 8 milion votes.

According to Umar Ganduje, such occurrence will no longer be accepted as he proposed and promised a more scientific membership registration whereby members will be committed to the party.

You will recall that the former governor of Kano state, Umar Ganduje emerged as the national chairman of the ruling all progressives congress yesterday. Umar Ganduje took over the mantle of leadership Adamu Abdullahi who was the national chairman that led the party through the 2023 general elections.

While reading his acceptance speech, Umar Ganduje stated “a situation whereby the registration was over 41 million, but in the last election, we are able to score 8 plus million. The business cannot be as usual”

