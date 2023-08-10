We Had An Awesome Time In God’s Presence At The Healing And Deliverance service- Paul Enenche speaks

As the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) in Abuja, Nigeria with over 20,000 congregation in five services every Sunday. Pastor Paul Eneche is the publisher of the monthly daily devotional called ‘The Seeds of Destiny’ and also the host of the popular television and Radio series titled ‘Destiny Encounter’. He has also written many inspirational books.

The televangelist in his recent post on facebook went on expressing how blessful the service titled healing and deliverance was at the glory dome. He also talked about the diverse healings and testimonies that took place at the service, he therefore urge the public not to miss the next service.

According to the cleric that he reported it state that ‘We had an awesome time in God’s presence at the healing and deliverance service today. So many diverse healings and testimonies and we are grateful to God for how He helped us.Join us every Tuesday at the Glory Dome, the Lord’s garden, along the airport road, Abuja by 9:30am for a life transforming time in God’s presence.

Presido11 (

)