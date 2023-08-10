NEWS

We Had An Awesome Time In God’s Presence At The Healing And Deliverance service- Paul Enenche speaks

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 338 1 minute read

As the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) in Abuja, Nigeria with over 20,000 congregation in five services every Sunday. Pastor Paul Eneche is the publisher of the monthly daily devotional called ‘The Seeds of Destiny’ and also the host of the popular television and Radio series titled ‘Destiny Encounter’. He has also written many inspirational books.

The televangelist in his recent post on facebook went on expressing how blessful the service titled healing and deliverance was at the glory dome. He also talked about the diverse healings and testimonies that took place at the service, he therefore urge the public not to miss the next service.

According to the cleric that he reported it state that ‘We had an awesome time in God’s presence at the healing and deliverance service today. So many diverse healings and testimonies and we are grateful to God for how He helped us.Join us every Tuesday at the Glory Dome, the Lord’s garden, along the airport road, Abuja by 9:30am for a life transforming time in God’s presence.

Presido11 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Every Married Woman Should Add These Lovely And Energetic Boubou Gown Styles To Her Wardrobe

3 mins ago

(PIC): Passenger arrested with short gun, cartridges, others inside tricycle during stop and search

22 mins ago

Today’ Headlines: Niger Ex-Rebel Launches Anti-Coup Movement; Lagos ready to host Africa – Hamzat

32 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Makinde charges Army to protect nation’s democracy; France violates airspace, free terrorists, Niger’s junta alleges

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button