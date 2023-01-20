We give Governor Soludo 48 hrs to reinstall the Peter Obi billboards he illegally destroyed – COSEYL

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has set Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo a 48-hour deadline to repair the billboards supporting Senators Victor Umeh of Anambra Central and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, both of whom are vying for the presidency of the United States.

After the removal on Saturday, the coalition of Igbo youths criticized the governor’s choice and threatened to “punish the governor if the billboard was not placed back up.”

“The illegal action by Governor Charles Soludo to remove campaign billboards of these honorable candidates because they are not in his political party is, to put it mildly, unconstitutional and undemocratic,” the coalition claimed in a statement released by its general secretary, Goodluck Ibem, yesterday.

We are aware that Governor Soludo is concentrating his efforts on Senator Victor Umeh and Mr. Peter Obi because they represent the values that Soludo values most: honesty, integrity, and openness.

“We give Governor Soludo 48 hours to repair the illegally removed billboards supporting Senator Victor Umeh and Mr. Peter Obi, or else.”

What’s your opinion on this? Kindly share your thoughts below.

Source: Vanguard News

Content created and supplied by: Aded1seun (via 50minds

News )

#give #Governor #Soludo #hrs #reinstall #Peter #Obi #billboards #illegally #destroyed #COSEYLWe give Governor Soludo 48 hrs to reinstall the Peter Obi billboards he illegally destroyed – COSEYL Publish on 2023-01-20 08:48:09