We Gave Niger Junta 1 Week To Leave Power, 1 Week Passed And We Haven’t Done Anything – Baba-Ahmed

It would be recalled that few days ago, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave Niger military government a week to return back power to the civilian government or they will take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger, including military action.

Hakeem Baba Ahmed, spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum has come out to say that the one week that was given to Niger Junta by Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to immediate release and reinstate Niger’s elected president, Mohamed Bazoum back to power has passed but nothing have been done.

According to Baba Ahmed who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight, suggest that the use of threats and military interventions to resolve political interregnum currently in Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) may not work and is only going to make things worse and not better.

In his words, he said “Nigeria should be trusted to initiate and sustain negotiations with the Junta that took over power in Niger republic and is holding Bazoum. We have to do this to see whether we can make headway rather than throwing threats around. Clearly it hasn’t worked, 2 weeks or 3 weeks into the first ultimatum we have them. The first ultimatum was one week, one week came and passed, we did nothing, nothing happened. They met again and said this time, they are activating a standby force, we haven’t seen any standby force. All it is doing is just making the situation worse.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 41:28

