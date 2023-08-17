We Gave Niger A Week To Leave Power, A Week Passed And We Haven’t Done Anything- Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Hakeem Baba Ahmed, the spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum, has voiced his opinion that imposing sanctions and resorting to the threat of force against the military junta in Niger would likely worsen the situation rather than improve it.

During an interview on Channels television, Baba Ahmed explained that a more effective approach would be to facilitate negotiations between ECOWAS and the junta. He expressed his belief that the tactics employed by ECOWAS in recent weeks have not yielded the desired outcomes.

Hear him: “It would be more prudent for Nigeria to take the lead in initiating and maintaining negotiations with the junta that has assumed power in Niger and is currently holding President Bazoum. This approach should be explored to determine if progress can be achieved, rather than resorting to making threats. Clearly, the strategy of issuing ultimatums has proven ineffective. Despite the first ultimatum of one week passing without any action, nothing transpired. Subsequently, a second ultimatum was announced, and the threat of activating a standby force was mentioned, yet no such force has been seen. Regrettably, these actions are contributing to worsening the situation.”

