We Fought Our Millitary Rulers & Some Went To Jail, Let Niger Citizens Fight Their Fight Too-Sani

The former kaduna lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly in Abuja, Senator Shehu Sani has stated that Nigeria should allow the citizens of Niger Republic fight their fight if they feel they don’t like the millitary rule

The coup that took place in Niger Republic, after Abdourahamane Tchiani led some millitary personel to seize power from president Muhammed Bazoum, has been at the centre of world discussion

The former kaduna lawmaker took to his Twitter page on Monday to react about the takeover

His reaction is coming after the members of the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS headed by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, held a meeting on Sunday in Abuja so as to interfere in the issue

Reacting to the decision of ECOWAS, shehu Sani, in a post that he made on his Twitter page, that he titled ” 13 Reasons Why Nigeria Should Not Support Any Armed Invasion Of Niger Republic” noted that Nigeria shouldn’t cry more than the bereaved. He said if the people of Niger dislike Millitary rule, then they should fight it themselves

He said Nigerians fought their millitary rulers during the Millitary regime and some were even jailed during the process, so Niger citizens should be allowed to fight their fights too if they don’t want the military rule

Finesthandwriting (

)