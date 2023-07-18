“We Faked Our Kidnap And Demanded For N100,000 From Our Parents” – 13 And 15-Year Old Suspects Confesses

In the early hours of today, Africa Independent Television (AIT) publicized a video showing the moment over 20 suspects were paraded by the Ondo state commander of the Amotekun Corps, Commander Adetunji Adeleye.

Two among the paraded suspects, who are minors within the age of thirteen (13) and fifteen (15) said, “we faked our kidnap and demanded for one hundred thousand naira (N100k) from our parents. We also demanded ‘ransom’ from our traditional ruler in Oka Akoko.”

Confirming the incident, Commander Adetunji Adeleye said, “these two suspects kidnapped themselves and raised an alarm. After being informed, we made investigations and unravelled the mystery surrounding their disappearance.”

Lastly, Commander Adetunji Adeleye said, “eighteen among the suspects we are parading are into kidnapping, ten were arrested for illegal possession of firearms, among other criminal activities. All of them will soon be arraigned in court upon completion of our thorough investigations.”

