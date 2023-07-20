“We expected them to have studied the situation properly before implementing – Abdullahi Ibrahim

In a candid interview with Arise TV, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), expressed the party’s dissatisfaction with the recent hike in petrol prices under the new leadership of Ahmed Tinubu. Abdullahi argued that the Tinubu administration should have taken ample time, at least six months, to thoroughly study the causes and potential effects before implementing the policy.

He stressed that the government should have devised comprehensive solutions to tackle the adverse consequences that citizens now face due to the removal of fuel subsidy. Abdullahi highlighted the importance of considering palliatives to mitigate the hardships experienced by Nigerians as a result of the sharp increase in petrol prices.

The interview showcased the PDP’s viewpoint, asserting that a more cautious approach in policy implementation would have provided room for informed decisions that prioritize the welfare of the people. The unprecedented hike, which escalated petrol prices from N175 per litre to an alarming N617 per litre on Tinubu’s inauguration day, has generated significant concerns about the impact on the lives of everyday Nigerians.

