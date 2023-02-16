We Expect Victory Because We’ve Worked Very Hard – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is running for president, has stated that given how enthusiastically Nigerians have embraced the Renewed Hope Agenda, the campaign is confident it will prevail on February 25.

At a recent dinner in Abuja, Asiwaju Tinubu addressed the Progressive Sisters Network (PSN), a group that supports Tinubu and Shettima. He expressed confidence in a successful electoral outcome and noted that the campaign had worked incredibly hard to sell its platform, which contributed to the high expectations.

He expressed sympathy for Nigerians’ current struggles, stating that the nation will survive and overcome its problems if it remained strong and united.

“As a country, we have some difficulties, but these difficulties can be overcome. In circumstances where it seems there is no way, we can nevertheless discover a solution. Please let’s cooperate to create the Nigeria of our dreams.

In today’s Nigeria, it can be challenging to avoid looking for the simple solution, but he emphasised that by working together and having faith in one another and our country, we can find solutions to our challenges.

The presidential candidate blamed the inability of successive administrations to effectively use the nation’s tremendous resources to meet the needs of the country’s development.

The front-runner for the presidency made a vow that if elected, he would make sure that the country’s tremendous resources were harnessed and used to close the gaping holes and reposition the nation among its peers.

Tinubu reassured and praised the dinner’s organisers, saying, “Let us just believe in ourselves. We will attain greatness in our country.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila emphasised the importance of cooperation in his remarks if democracy is to succeed. He emphasised the necessity for everyone to work together to uphold a public service covenant that prioritises the greater good over the achievement of specific goals.

“Each of us must understand and act from the perspective that Nigeria belongs to us all, and we each have a duty to seek what is essential, to accomplish that which is difficult, and to make sacrifices in order to develop a nation and leave a legacy of which our successors will be justly proud.

And we discovered from Asiwaju that no one’s personal goals should ever supersede the interests of the group as a whole, the party, or the nation. Many of you in this room will or have already run for office. You won’t succeed every time. Some people choose to set their home on fire, cause mayhem and confusion, or retreat into planning and sabotage as a means of dealing with loss.

“Those of us who attended the Asiwaju school growing up recognise that a defeat today is a victory postponed. We are aware that after losing in a fair election, it is time to recommit to serving the community, institution, constituency, state, or nation. That is the path of honour, and those who are unaware of it pose a threat to everyone’s well-being. According to independent report.

