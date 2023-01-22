This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We Examined The 3 Front-runners, Tinubu Is The True Unifying Factor – PDP Chieftain, Hon. Nwanosike

The Rivers State PDP, which is led by Governor Nyesom Wike has finally revealed the presidential candidate that they are going to support. Remember that Governor Wike said that he was going to reveal the presidential candidate that he was going to support in January, 2023, but did not give and actual date.

With some weeks to the presidential election in February, the Sun Newspaper reported that a Rivers State Pro Chieftain, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike, Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area recently spoke to journalist and said that the Peoples Democratic Party elders in the state, decided to examine the presidential candidate for the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi and the presidential candidate for PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

After the examination, they found out that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a better candidate for the presidency. According to Nwanosike, he said, “We have x-rayed the three front-runners in the race, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu, it is Tinubu we found to be the true unifying factor.”

He also said that the Rivers State Pro will campaign for the APC candidate and make sure that he wins in Rivers State.

What are your thoughts on this? Please share your opinion in the comments section below.

Source: The Sun Nigeria

Content created and supplied by: Iamceo (via 50minds

News )

#Examined #Frontrunners #Tinubu #True #Unifying #Factor #PDP #Chieftain #Hon #NwanosikeWe Examined The 3 Front-runners, Tinubu Is The True Unifying Factor – PDP Chieftain, Hon. Nwanosike Publish on 2023-01-22 13:36:36