We Dump Obi & Labour Party Because His Party Lack Internal Democracy & Godfatherism- Muhammad Pantami

The Spokesman of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council in North East, Muhammad Pantami, other officials, and their supporters have left the party and moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Stating their reasons, Pantami said “we decided to Dump LP and Peter Obi because the party lack internal democracy and godfatherism. Announcing the decision to dump the LP during a press briefing held at Khairan Hotel in Bauchi on Tuesday.

According to Pantami Muhammad “Our decision is Sequel to our careful observation on the goings in the Labour Party, Support Groups, the Presidential Campaign Council and huge number party members of about 4 million voters.

“We decided to dump LP and its presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi for lack of internal democracy, tribalism, and godfatherism, saying, “Based on the aforementioned issues raised, we the leaders and stakeholders resolved to quit from the LP and resolved to declare our full support to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

Source: Daily Trust

