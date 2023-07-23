We Draw The Attention Of Intl Community To Fresh Plot To Steal The Mandate Of Over 200M People-Atiku

Former Vice president of Nigeria and one of the presidential candidate in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has alleged that the judge at the tribunal are being intimidated.

It would be recalled that Atiku Abubakar is challenging the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed in the last presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar who spoke through his media adviser, Mr Paul Ibe stated that the international community as well as Nigerians should be alerted on what is happening.

According to Sun paper, Atiku Abubakar said the fresh plot is to steal the mandate of over 200 million people.

Hear him: “Now, they have initiated a new plot. This time around, they want to intimidate the judges into delivering favourable judgments for them at the election tribunal. We draw the attention of the international community and, indeed, Nigerians to this fresh plot to steal the mandate of over 200 million people,” Sun paper quoted Mr Paul Ibe as speaking on behalf of Atiku Abubakar.

