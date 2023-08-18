We Don’t Want War In Nigeria, When Tribunal Read Out Verdict, Let Everybody Bury The Hatchet – PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has urged those that might not be happy with the impending judgement from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja to bury their hatchet when they read out the verdict.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page)

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the Court after the judges have heard all petitions.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

The Punch paper reported that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria through its President, Francis Wale Oke said; “Nigeria had just gone through the general election; it was a keenly fought election. We do not want to comment on that, let the Tribunal finish their work. We are praying that God will guide them. We want to enjoin all Nigerians to accept the verdict of the Tribunal and let’s move on with rebuilding the foundation.”

He added; “We cannot afford a war. We don’t want war in Nigeria. So, when the Tribunal read out its verdict, let everybody bury the hatchet. Let’s join our hands together to build Nigeria. If we do that, another election would come. The loser now can be the winner tomorrow if there is a nation.”

Penkelemesi (

)