We Don’t Support Buhari’s Decision Because He Betrayed The Trust Of The Party’s Founders — Oshiomhole

Former Governor of Edo State and Former Speaker of the Progressive National Assembly, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, revealed that the leaders and governors of the APC, who were against the old naira policy, had a meeting and sent a delegation to approach President Muhammadu Buhari to tell him that they had denounced him for supporting the recent CBN policy for naira banknotes.

Oshiomhole, who spoke during his campaign speech in Owan East in Edo State, revealed that Nigerians would not have suffered like this if the President and Godwin Emefiele had listened to them. He added that now the President is alone because they did not vote for him to make it difficult for the Nigerian people. He also stated unequivocally that the actions of the President and Governor of CBN against the Supreme Court are an act of subversion of the Constitution of the country.

“They have decided that by January 10, the old naira will no longer work,” he said. We told Buhari that we had denounced him after sending delegations to beg him for the old naira. Our people in Benin tell anyone who betrays your trust that you deserve the right to withdraw it. We do not support president Buhari decision because he betrayed the trust of the party’s founders. We did not campaign for the exchange of naira notes at any point during his presidency.

