We Don’t Make Phone Calls, Police Can’t Track Us- Suleman Attacker, Yusuf Isah Reveals

Yusuf Isah, a suspect apprehended in connection with the fatal attack on Apostle Johnson Suleman’s convoy, founder of Omega Fire Ministry in Edo State, revealed on Monday, July 17, 2023, that he had no knowledge of the person or group behind the crime, according to Sahara Reporters. The attack, which occurred in Edo State, targeted Apostle Johnson Suleman, resulting in his death along with several others. Yusuf Isah was taken into custody in relation to the incident.

In October 2022, the clergyman and three police officers accompanying him were ambushed in Edo State, leading to their tragic deaths. Isah, a 32-year-old plumber from Okene in Kogi State, was paraded in Abuja by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson for the police force. Isah hails from Okene, which is situated in Kogi State.

He stated, “We were informed that it would be challenging for the authorities to locate us.” “We refrained from making phone calls, and I have never used the phone I currently possess to make any calls either.” “We achieved proficient communication among ourselves through the use of the Telegram app.”

“I can only say that due to the caliber of the individuals we targeted, only God could have revealed my whereabouts,” he asserted. “I can only say that because of the importance of our targets.” “We were fully committed to executing our plan to assassinate him.” When asked about the purpose of the operation, Isah responded, “Labista is on the run, but Eliazu is deceased.”

