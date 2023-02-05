We Don’t Longer Go To The South East To Campaign, We Go There For Tourism- Babachir Lawal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation, the OBIDATTI movement is quickly gaining the support and acceptability it requires from the public as it prepares for the general election in February.

Nasir El Rufai, a current governor of Kaduna state and a member of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign committee, recently stated that the labor party shouldn’t be concerned about votes in the core northern states because only the minority Christians would consider voting for Peter Obi.

Speaking on Channels Television, Babachir Lawal described how the party has completed its task in the northern and eastern regions of the nation.

He claims that because the labor party no longer conducts political campaigns there, the South East has been blocked off to them. He cited the most recent tour in Abia and Ebonyi as evidence that the people had demonstrated their passion for Peter Obi.

Apparently, he “We had our doubts about Peter obi’s support in the South East before, but that worry has been dispelled. The populace has demonstrated their love for him. Therefore, everytime we visit, we travel for tourism in order to meet the locals “.

Speaking further, he stated that since the core north is now seeking 55% rather than 25% again, the labor party’s presidential candidate has also been receiving support from them.

