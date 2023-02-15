This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We don’t have any cash in 10 days to elections – INEC

With just ten days left until the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25, the Independent National Electoral Commission, stated that funds for the mobilization of ad-hoc staff had not yet been provided to the Commission.

During the consultative meeting that the commission had with political parties in Abuja, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the National Chairman of INEC, made this clear.

After the Central Bank of Nigeria changed the N200, N500, and N1000 notes, Nigerians have been having trouble finding enough notes.

After hearing the lawsuits filed by three state governments challenging the implementation of the currency swap deadline, the Supreme Court has moved the hearing to February 22.

Keep in mind that Yakubu had a meeting with the governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, on the previous Tuesday. During that meeting, he asked for concessions regarding the redesign of the naira policy. He specifically mentioned the restrictions on cash withdrawals and the requirement to have some cash available for some peculiarities that cannot be met by electronic transfer of funds.

He had stated that he would ensure that the CBN would not be perceived as an agent used to sabotage the upcoming general election and that the apex bank would provide INEC with the required.

Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Federal Capital Territory, has also stated that the new ones have not been made available to the electoral body in advance of the selection. Bello stated that the cashless policy may hinder the INEC’s ability to conduct the general election.

We will deploy the service providers prior to selection day. In the FCT, we will provide cash to more than 12,000 ad-hoc employees on Friday night, the day before the election.

“None of them will accept a transfer or receive a check. I’m referring to FCT (12,000), which on Friday night will require approximately N5,000 per person in cash. Additionally, those who will transport our men, supplies, and security to the polling stations will require

Content created and supplied by: EstherNad (via 50minds

News )

#dont #cash #days #elections #INECWe don’t have any cash in 10 days to elections – INEC Publish on 2023-02-16 00:13:11