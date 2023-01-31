NEWS

We Don’t Appreciate Our Country Until We Go Abroad – President Buhari Says

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 26 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has made it clear that Nigerians do not value the country because they do not believe in Nigeria until they travel to other countries.

According to Vanguard, the Nigerian leader made the statement on Monday at a banquet in his honour by the Abdullahi Ganduje administration in Kano state.

In a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Monday, the President called on Nigerians to appreciate what they have and see how the people of those countries are spending their time because the situation in the country is not that difficult compared to other countries.

He further went ahead and congratulated Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for doing a ‘very good’ job in terms of infrastructure, adding that his recent visits to Kogi, Yobe, Lagos and Katsina states showed that their governors had done very good jobs with the resources available to them.

Iamzeeboi (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 26 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why I Described Tinubu As An Emperor – Ex-APC Chieftain, Naja’atu Bala Muhammad explains

6 mins ago

2023: Protesters raze APC office, Tinubu/Shettima Osun centre

6 mins ago

Peter Obi promises a ‘new Nigeria’ in his campaign in Jigawa

15 mins ago

President Buhari Describes Ongoing Infrastructure Development Across The Country As Fantastic.

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button