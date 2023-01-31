We Don’t Appreciate Our Country Until We Go Abroad – President Buhari Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has made it clear that Nigerians do not value the country because they do not believe in Nigeria until they travel to other countries.

According to Vanguard, the Nigerian leader made the statement on Monday at a banquet in his honour by the Abdullahi Ganduje administration in Kano state.

In a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Monday, the President called on Nigerians to appreciate what they have and see how the people of those countries are spending their time because the situation in the country is not that difficult compared to other countries.

He further went ahead and congratulated Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for doing a ‘very good’ job in terms of infrastructure, adding that his recent visits to Kogi, Yobe, Lagos and Katsina states showed that their governors had done very good jobs with the resources available to them.

