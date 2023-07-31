We do not Wait for Men’s Money, Instead we Add it to our Own- James Brown says (Photos).

Nigerian crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, popularly known as James Brown has taken to social media to disclose that people like him and his female counterparts do not depend on the money that his fellow men give to them, instead they join such money together with the one that they have. He made such disclosure on Instagram.

The brand influencer who spoke about such issue through his official Instagram page, could be seen rocking a red trouser and a beautiful top, which he complimented with a shade and smile.

James Brown went ahead to call himself an actor, a pretty business woman and a working class girl, adding that he does not wait for men’s money, instead he adds it to his own.

James Brown finally stated that every man needs a strong woman by his side.

James Brown said;

“Actor James Brown. Pretty business woman, working class girl, we don’t wait for men’s money, instead we add it to our own.

“Remember, every successful man needs a strong woman.”

Here is James Brown’s post below;

Goodnewschi (

)