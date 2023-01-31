We Do Not Know How APC Knew That Judgement On Osun Election Would Be Given On The 27th – Niyi Owolade

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Niyi Owolade, the Legal Counsel to the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed his displeasure with the fact that people knew the date when the Electoral Tribunal judges were going to give their final ruling on the Osun State governorship election.

Niyi Owolade stated that long before the day of the final judgement, some APC members already knew that the judges will deliver their final judgement on the case on the 27th day of January, 2023.

Niyi Owolade went on to say that he was at the court as the case was still ongoing and as far back as two weeks ago, he started hearing some APC members revealing the date for the final judgement.

Niyi Owolade stated that although they were surprised regarding how the APC members knew the date for the final judgement, they decided to continue with the case and see how the entire situation plays out. Speaking further, Niyi Owolade disclosed that they saw some signs that the judgement could go against Ademola Adeleke.

