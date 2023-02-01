We Do Not Know How APC Knew That Judgement On Osun Election Would Be Given On The 27th -Niyi Owolade

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ademola Adeleke’s attorney Niyi Owolade is peeved that the public was informed of when the Electoral Tribunal judges would release their final judgement on the governorship election in Osun State.

Niyi Owolade claims that some members of the APC had prior knowledge that the courts would decide in their favor on January 27, 2023.

Niyi Owolade went on to declare that he had been present in court during the proceedings and that he had overheard several APC members revealing the date of the final judgement two weeks in advance.

Niyi Owolade stated that they would press forward with the case notwithstanding their shock at the APC members’ discovery of the judgment date. Niyi Owolade went on to argue that evidence suggested Ademola Adeleke will be found guilty.

