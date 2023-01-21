We Discovered N250M In 10 Suitcases Within Peter Obi’s Company Premises In 2013- Ohaegbu

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has been accused of corruption by Obunike Ohaegbu, a prominent political figure in Nigeria.

He urged on security authorities to probe certain corruption cases that, in his opinion, have not yet been thoroughly investigated.

Obunike claims, among other things, that in 2013, a large sum of money amounting to N250 million was discovered in the possession of Peter Obi’s driver in ten suitcases. On the premises of Peter Obi’s own business in Lagos as well as inside his official vehicle, this money was found.

In his words, “we discovered N250m in 10 suitcases within Peter Obi’s company premises in 2013″.

He thinks that this sum of money is greater than the N5 million legal minimum that people are supposed to have. He is requesting that an official investigation be carried out into these and other claims of corruption brought against Mr. Obi.

To guarantee that justice is done and the integrity of the political process is maintained, this is a serious subject that has to be thoroughly investigated, he said.

Content created and supplied by: KINGSIFY

News )

