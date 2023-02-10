We Discovered In Our Survey That Obi Has Taken Some Portion Of Atiku’s Vote In North-Central – Ahmed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the much waited presidential election and weighing the chances of the presidential candidate of their party, Ahmed Adamu, S.A, Youth and Strategy to Atiku Abubakar was on Sunrise Daily this morning on Channels to discuss the PDP race for presidency and during that, Ahmed Adamu went on to reveal the outcome of the survey they did at North after he was asked how he came to conclusion that Atiku Abubakar is the preferred candidate in the Northern part of the country to other candidates.

Ahmed Adamu said they conducted a survey, a national one, and discovered that they needed to focus on a particular region, an interesting one, which is Northern Nigeria, as that is where they would have a larger proportion of votes and asked people their first, second preferred candidate so as to know those who are supporting Atiku and if he had not been on the ballot, who would they have voted for.

That made them discover that a lot of people would have voted for Atiku if not for Peter Obi, especially those from North-Central, and with that, Ahmed Adamu revealed saying, “Peter Obi has taken some portion of Atiku’s potential from North-Central, but Atiku has not not taken from Peter Obi and is been affected by two major candidates”.

