We Didn’t Say The Presidency Should Go To The Igbo. We Said It Should Go To Southeast- Bitrus Pogu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election and following the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the labour party, Peter Obi by the leadership of the middle belt forum, the president of the middle belt forum, Bitrus Pogu has disclosed that the forum never said that the presidency should go to the Igbo.

According to Bitrus Pogu, they said that the 2023 presidency should go to the Southeast because the region has not produced a democratically elected president since the inception of democracy in the country.

Bitrus Pogu recalled that the South-West and the south south had produced democratically elected presidents in the country but the Southeast is yet to do so. Pogu stressed that it was on this basis that the forum decided to support the candidacy of the Peter Obi who is from the Southeast.

In his words ” given that statistics, we felt the president should go to Southeast geopolitical zone. We didn’t say to Igbo but to southeast geopolitical zone”.

Bitrus Pogu made this remark remark during an interview between the 5th and 6th minute when he was responding to questions on the endorsement of Peter Obi by the group.

B-GlobalGist (

)