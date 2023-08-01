We did not understand what BAT meant when he said that he does not want to bore us with jargon–Sajoh

Ahmed Sajoh, a former member of the defunct APC Presidential Media Campaign Council, spoke to AIT about President Bola Tinubu’s speech. He pointed out where Tinubu said that he won’t use economic jargon to communicate with the public. Sajoh explained that the president’s speech was straightforward and easy to understand, as he deliberately avoided using complex words that might confuse ordinary citizens.

Sajoh stated that President Tinubu did mention putting some amount of money into certain aspects of the economy, but he didn’t specify the exact GDP earnings. Instead, the focus was on addressing critical issues like food security and hunger, which are prevalent concerns in the country.

According to Sajoh, the president’s clarity was evident from the beginning of the speech. He pointed out that in the second paragraph, Tinubu explicitly stated his intention not to bore the audience with economic jargon. Rather than delving into technicalities like GDP growth projections, the president chose to connect with the people on a more relatable level. When President Tinubu mentioned allocating billions of naira, he didn’t tie it to boosting GDP figures. Instead, he addressed the immediate needs of the citizens, such as ensuring access to food and affordable transportation. By avoiding confusing economic terminology, the speech aimed to resonate with the concerns of the people, making it more accessible and relevant.Sajoh stressed that the removal of economic jargon was a deliberate strategy to keep the speech direct and relatable. The speech focused on practical solutions to real-life challenges faced by the citizens, as opposed to abstract economic concepts that might be hard to grasp.

In his words ; “the president was very clear from the onset. In the second paragraph, I believe he said he’s not going to bore you with the economic jargon. There’s nothing like how we would grow GDP from this to that. Most people, even those who are educated, may not even understand what they mean, so he made the speech so simple as to connect with the people. When he said he’s going to put this amount of billions of naira, he mentions it, and he does not say that if I put it this way, I’ll grow GDP because people are not talking about GDP now”.

Check the video (14:32)

