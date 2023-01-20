“We Did Not Remove Peter Obi’s Campaign Poster Alone, We Also Removed That Of APGA” – Gov. Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo has finally explained why the campaign poster of the labour Party’s presidential flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi, was removed from some parts of the state.

First, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo said, “I don’t want to respond to discussions about the campaign poster but I want you to know that I am not a petty person. I learnt from the signage agency that they did not remove the campaign poster of Peter Obi alone. We also removed that of an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) politician who has not paid also. When people fail to follow the right process, there will always be penalty for it.”

Second, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo said, “there are many things I tolerate that was not tolerated by Peter Obi. I have allowed him to use the state’s government house twice which no other southeastern governor has done. When he was Anambra’s governor, he never allowed labour party to use government properties even though they paid then.”

Lastly, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo spoke about the fast approaching presidential election saying, “my party’s candidate is also a son of the Anambra soil.”

