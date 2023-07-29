“We Did Not Place A Bounty On Simon Ekpa; People Using Ohanaeze For Business Did” -Ohanaeze Ndi’igbo

The Nigerian Tribune offered Ambassador Okey Emuchay, the secretary general of the Ohanaeze Ndi’igbo socio-cultural organisation, an interview today where he clarified the claimed reward put on separatist agitator Simon Ekpa, who is based in Finland.

“I was the one who sent the circular on that day, and I can assure you that we did not place a bounty on Simon Ekpa,” stated Ambassador Okey Emuchay. I attended the meeting. We think that certain individuals who are utilising the Ohanaeze Ndi’igbo organisation for personal gain are the ones responsible for the bounty.

More specifically, according to Ambassador Okey Emuchay, “there are some charlatans who turned the Ohanaeze Ndi’igbo group into a cottage industry through which they are making money.”

The secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndi’igbo concluded by saying, “We firmly think that these folks have supporters both within and outside the southeast. We just want them to understand that their efforts to undermine the Southeast will fail.

