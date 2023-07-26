We did not Look for your Trouble, so do not Look for our Trouble- Asari Dokubo Warns Gov. Fubara.

Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has issued a warning to the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, advising him not to cause trouble with his people in the state. This warning comes after Governor Fubara reportedly ordered the military to clamp down on Asari Dokubo’s private militia.

In a video uploaded on social media by Sahara Reporters, Asari Dokubo reacted to the report and stated that if the governor and the military proceed with their plan to go after his troops, it would make the activities of Boko Haram look like child’s play.

Asari Dokubo emphasized that they are trying to help the state, but the governor is trying to stop them. He also alleged that the Rivers State Governorship election was rigged in the governor’s favor.

He further asserted that they did not provoke the governor, and therefore, he should not provoke them, as they are all equal under the Constitution of Nigeria. He referred to the governor as an ordinary citizen, just like himself.

