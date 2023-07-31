We did not grill Wike thoroughly because we have his record- Senator Godswill Akpabio

According to a news that was published by the Daily Trust paper online this afternoon, it was reported that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has explained why former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, was not thoroughly grilled when the latter appeared before the Senate for screening as a ministerial nominee.

It was reported that Nyesom Wike, was asked to take a “bow and go,” after the Senate read his brief profile and following an appeal by Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers).

While Senator Godswill Akpabio was talking, he said that Nyesom Wike, was not thoroughly grilled, because the Senate had his records, having formerly served as a minister in previous administration.

Godswill Akpabio said that Nyesom Wike had appeared before the Senate before for screening, when he was nominated as a minister by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

He said, “Having been nominated again for a ministerial position, there is no point asking him much questions.”

Daily Trust reports that Wike served as Minister of State for Education under Jonathan.

