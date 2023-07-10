NEWS

We Decided At Our Last G5 Meeting That We’ll Work For Obi & BAT Where They Have Upper Hands- Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Peter Ayodele Fayose has revealed the outcome of the last meeting that the G5 governors held before the presidential election

He was speaking on Channels Television when he made the revelation

He said what they agreed on was that they would work for Tinubu and Peter obi in the states where they have upper hands

He said the reason why former governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom worked for Obi was because he had upper hands in the state and the reason why he worked for Tinubu in Ekiti was because he had the upper hand in the state

In the video he said that ” In our last meeting in the G5, we took the following decisions and the decision is that anywhere Obi has upper hand, work for him there and that was why Benue gov worked for obi. In Ekiti, it was Asiwaju that had the chance, so I and all that believes in me, worked for Asiwaju and that was the pattern at the time. There is no denying”

