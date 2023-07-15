We Commend BAT For Declaring A State Of Emergency On Food Security, But We Noticed A Gap—Gbolagbade

During an interview with Channels Television, Ayoola Gbolagbade, a Professor of Agricultural Economics And Policy, stated that they commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Declaring a state of emergency on food security, pointing out that they noticed a gap. He revealed that no reference was made to the newly passed and newly enacted Right to Food Act, which is a law.

He, however, stated that Tinubu is the first president to escalate the status of the food crisis. He stated that it is a step in the right direction, adding that many other countries have done so in the past.

According to him, “the first thing we should do is commend President Tinubu for the courage he has summoned to do this. It is long overdue that the situation in Nigeria has reached the crisis stage, and this is the first president to escalate the status of that crisis to that of an emergency, so it is rightly done, and we appreciate him for that, even to the extent that he escalated the status of food security to that of national security, which is an item on the table today of the National Security Council.”

“Having said that, it’s a welcome development to declare a state of emergency on food security, but what does that mean? It means waging a war against hunger like many successful countries have done in the past, and we believe this is workable. It’s important for Nigeria to do the same, and we have a president who is taking the right step along that line. However, we noticed a gap, and we noticed some absence of sharp targeting of the instrumentality of this war. The gap we noticed is that one reference was not made at all to the newly passed and newly enacted Right to Food Act, which is a law.

Video Credit: Channels Television (4:11)

