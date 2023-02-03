We Collaborated With The North To Elect A Northern President, This Time We Will Succeed Them- Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has expressed optimism that the South-West region will produce the next President of Nigeria. He said that the region collaborated with the North to elect a President of Northern extraction in 2015, and that this time, the South-West will succeed the North. He stated this during his campaign rally which took place at Freedom Park in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

In the report which was made by Vanguard, he said – “We (South-West) collaborated with them (North) to elect a President of Northern extraction, this time, we will succeed them.”

Speaking further, he said that the intrigues surrounding the new naira notes policy and fuel scarcity will not prevent him from winning the forthcoming election. He said that the places where people will cast their votes are not far from their houses, and that wherever they put the ballot boxes, people will trek to the polling units to cast their votes.

Speaking about what he plans to do for the country if he wins the election, he promised to create jobs for unemployed youths, and also establish companies to employ those who couldn’t gain admission into higher institutions.

In addition, he said that his government would lend money to those who are not financially capable, and that no child of the poor would be left out of school, as his government would help pay their school fees for them.

What do you have to say about these comments from Bola Tinubu?

