We Cherish Your Enduring Legacy, Atiku Celebrates Ibrahim Babangida As He Clocks 82 Years Today

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reacted as General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida clocks 82 years on earth.

General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, who hails from Minna in Niger State is a former Head of State of the federal republic of Nigeria. He clocks 82 years today, 17th of August, 2023.

Atiku Abubakar said on his verified Twitter page; “General Babangida, as another year graces your illustrious life, my family and I extend our warmest wishes to you and your loved ones. May your 82nd year be filled with robust health, unwavering strength, and further service to our nation. We cherish your enduring legacy and wish you many more fulfilling years ahead. Happy Birthday. -AA”

The recent post by Atiku Abubakar on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

