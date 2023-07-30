We challenge Gov. Alia to investigate leaked audio or stand condemned by it – PDP

30th July, 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State challenges Governor Hyacinth Alia to investigate the source and authenticity or otherwise of an audio recording that is trending in the media, and make public his findings, if indeed he is not complicit in the sleaze and malfeasance contained in it.

The party has observed from a distance the saga of the audio which is believed to have been recorded and leaked from the Makurdi residence of Governor Alia where he is presently quartered, and the party has all along been amused by the ensuing macabre dance of absurd and contradicting reactions trailing it.

First, it was the governor through his Chief Press Secretary who in a watery reaction groped about without a definite take on the audio, and shied away from directly disowning the protagonist, Moses Ternenge, who right from the campaigns was known as a close ally and major pillar of support of the governor, always with him in public and privately too.

Then the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in its own reaction through an ICT hand of the party sought to do a hatchet job on Moses Ternenge and another person who they tried to rope in with him, in a manner that suggested the party was being used by someone somewhere to eliminate the duo from around the governor.

However, a purported rebuttal was earlier today penned to the name of Moses Ternenge in which he is postured as denying being the voice in the audio, and rather accusing PDP of complicity in the whole saga, and this our great party deems as mischief taken too far and distances its name from the stench oozing from the ugly saga.

Rather than engage in subterfuge, PDP advises Governor Alia’s ‘Men Friday’ to be humbled by the humiliating shame that discussions of such nature which took place right inside the exclusive confines of the governor’s residence becoming public represents in a very direct sense a breach of security around their boss.

What this means is that there aren’t the requisite levels of discreetness and trust around the Benue State Governor as should obtain for one of his status, and this presupposes that Governor Alia himself cannot be deemed to be safe and confidentiality guaranteed around him, even in his bedroom.

However, PDP isn’t unduly surprised at such evidence of chaos and anarchy around the governor, as everything about him from the day he was sworn into office reflects ineptitude and incompetence.

A governor who after 60 days in office has been unable to appoint commissioners and Advisers into his government, is certainly one who it wouldn’t be a surprise should the world wake up one day to behold in the public domain visuals of him naked in his toilet.

PDP is well aware of the dog-eat-dog and clan-motivated in-fighting right inside the innermost courts of Governor Alia, and our great party warns his spin doctors to squelch any thoughts of using its name as smoke screen to cover the ugly nakedness of his ‘hammer house of horrors’.

Bemgba Iortyom,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Benue State.

