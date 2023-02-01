” We Can’t Keep Waiting For People to do Things For us ” Bambam Emphasized

Beautiful reality star Bambam had in a new post revealed how Nigerians can go about their duties irrespective of government via a tweet that reads ” We need to help ourselves advance as a Nation! We can’t keep waiting around for people in power to do things for us… we need to start using our brains and create systems that could work for us. ”

The beautiful mother of two is trying to sell the idea for citizens to buckle up and do certain things for themselves, instead of always waiting for the government to take the fore of getting things done, which has become a norm that plays too often in the Nigerian terrain, as many citizens go about with the mentality that only government can fix things.

While it is great that she is trying to plant the idea that citizens can do a lot of things for the nation, it is important for her to realize that before certain things are fine in the country, there foremost has to be an approval by the government, which most times leads to frustration, as certain approvals by government takes quite a lot for them to be met before individual can contribute their own quota to the society.

Images credit: Bambam Twitter’s page.

