We can’t have Tinubu’s govt operate as Buhari’s govt; what they’re doing now is copy & paste- Lemmy Ughegbe

Lemmy Ughegbe, a Nigerian journalist, said that Nigerians can’t afford to see Tinubu’s government operating like Buhari’s government, adding that what we are seeing now is a ridiculous copy and paste.

Lemmy Ughegbe made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was asked to the issue of food security government palliative of 8000 naira a month to 12 million households for 6 months, to cushion effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Lemmy Ughegbe began by saying that NBC has reported that 143 million Nigerians are in multidimensional poverty, and Tinubu proposing to give 8000 naira to 12 million households, it means about 78 percent of poor people have been disregarded. He said 8000 in 6 months is 48,000 naira with average of 5 persons, which means each will go with less than 10,000 naira. He asked what can that one buy.

“Chris is saying it can’t buy a bag of rice, I’m saying it can’t buy a carton of indomie.” He said in all this, national assembly is to collect about 200 million each. He said the poor after 6 months, won’t have palliative again, asking if they should go and die?.

He also asked, what qualified lawmakers from getting palliative and only 12 million Nigerians can get same?

“We can’t have this government of Tinubu operate as operate as Buhari government because what they are doing now is ridiculous copy and paste.

Watch video (check 1hr: 6mins: 50secs)

pecial (

)