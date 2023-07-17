“We Can’t Have Tinubu’s Govt Operate As Buhari’s Govt, What They’re Doing Is Copy & Paste” -Lemmy Ughegbe

Lemmy Ughegbe, a Nigerian journalist, expressed his concern that Tinubu’s government should not replicate the same approach as Buhari’s government. He criticized the current situation as a ridiculous copy-and-paste scenario during an interview on AIT’s Kakaaki program. The discussion centered around the issue of food security and the government’s proposal to provide a monthly palliative of 8,000 naira to 12 million households for six months, as a measure to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Ughegbe began by referring to the NBC report stating that 143 million Nigerians are in multidimensional poverty. He argued that Tinubu’s proposal to give 8,000 naira to 12 million households means that about 78 percent of the poor population is being disregarded. He emphasized that with 8,000 naira over six months, which amounts to 48,000 naira, and considering an average household size of five people, each person would receive less than 10,000 naira. He questioned the purchasing power of such an amount.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 1:06:15 Minutes)

“Chris is saying it can’t buy a bag of rice, I’m saying it can’t buy a carton of indomie.” Ughegbe highlighted that while the poor are struggling with such limited assistance, the members of the national assembly are reportedly receiving about 200 million each. He questioned why only 12 million Nigerians can benefit from the palliative and why lawmakers are eligible to receive it.

Ughegbe concluded by asserting, “We cannot allow Tinubu’s government to operate in the same manner as Buhari’s government because what they are currently doing is a ridiculous copy-and-paste approach.”

