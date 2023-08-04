We Can’t Have A Compromised Electoral Body And Be Talking About Democracy- LP Lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa

As Nigeria anticipates the decision of the five-member panel of Appeal Court Justices currently overseeing the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja, eminent lawyer and Senior Advocate, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), has voiced his concern over the perceived degradation of the country’s democratic process.

In a chain of tweets posted on his Twitter account on Friday, August 4, Okutepa, one of the lead counsels representing the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, challenged the notion of Nigeria as a truly democratic nation. He attributed this contention to the alleged compromise of the nation’s electoral umpire by politicians.

The Senior Advocate further urged security institutions to act as a beacon of hope for the Nigerian populace by maintaining impartiality in their operations.

In his tweets, he stated: “We cannot have a completely compromised electoral body and talk about democracy. Nigerian security institutions must extricate themselves from political slavery and give hope to Nigerians through their independence and neutrality. We need independent institutions.”

Critics argue that the comments come at a critical time, when the country is awaiting a potentially pivotal verdict from the PEPT. They serve as a stark reminder of the vital role that institutions, free from political influence, play in ensuring a truly democratic society.

You can read the rest of his tweets below:

