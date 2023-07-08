NEWS

We Cannot Spend Humongous Amount Of Money To Build Credible Democracy By Falsehood – Jibrin Okutepa

Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, took to Twitter to voice his concerns about Nigeria’s path towards democracy. He emphasized the impossibility of constructing a credible democratic system through falsehood and urged individuals to adopt a common standard of conduct. Okutepa called for a rejection of unethical practices and warned that supporting evils for personal gain would have detrimental consequences in the long run.

Prominent Nigerian lawyer and human rights advocate, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, expressed his views on Twitter, emphasizing that Nigeria cannot invest a substantial amount of money in building a trustworthy democracy through dishonesty. He stated that the nation’s progress would be hindered if individuals continue to endorse unethical practices simply because they personally benefit from them. Okutepa warned that those who support such injustices while abusing their freedom would ultimately face the negative consequences of their actions. He called for a universal standard of behavior to be adopted, emphasizing the need for integrity and honesty.

According to him:

“Nigeria cannot grow when we support evils because we are benefiting from it. Those who support evils in abuse of freedom will reap the fruits of evils. Let us have common standard for conduct. We cannot spend humongous amount of money to build credible democracy by falsehood.”

In his tweet, Okutepa stressed the importance of avoiding falsehood and deceit in Nigeria’s pursuit of growth. He argued that it is untenable to allocate exorbitant funds to the establishment of a credible democratic system while relying on dishonesty as a foundation. According to him, a society built on falsehood cannot achieve genuine progress and development.

The respected lawyer urged individuals to reassess their choices and align their actions with a common standard of conduct. Okutepa argued that supporting evil practices solely for personal gain would ultimately backfire, as the repercussions of such actions would manifest in various negative ways. He urged Nigerians to prioritize ethical behavior and reject the notion that benefiting from wrongdoing is acceptable.

