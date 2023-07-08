We Cannot Spend Humongous Amount Of Money To Build Credible Democracy By Falsehood – Jibrin Okutepa

Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, took to Twitter to voice his concerns about Nigeria’s path towards democracy. He emphasized the impossibility of constructing a credible democratic system through falsehood and urged individuals to adopt a common standard of conduct. Okutepa called for a rejection of unethical practices and warned that supporting evils for personal gain would have detrimental consequences in the long run.

According to him:

“Nigeria cannot grow when we support evils because we are benefiting from it. Those who support evils in abuse of freedom will reap the fruits of evils. Let us have common standard for conduct. We cannot spend humongous amount of money to build credible democracy by falsehood.”

Source: Twitter

