We Cannot Predict Judges In Nigeria, Lawan Did Not Contest Primary But, Was Declared Winner- Senator Umar El-Gash

As the presidential race continues to gather momentum in the nation’s political space ahead of the general election scheduled to take place in less than three weeks, Senator Umar El-Gash who is famously known as a prominent Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has recently reacted to his party’s position on the recent Supreme Court judgement that named the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North senatorial district.

When El-Gash was asked how his party felt with the Supreme Court judgement that sacked Bashir Machina and named Senator Ahmad Lawan as the Senatorial Candidate for Yobe North Constituency, he responded by saying, “We cannot predict Judges in Nigeria, Lawan did not contest primary but, was declared winner. Whichever way the APC has it, we will compete with whosoever is eventually put forward and it does not make any difference. On the judgement, as far as we are concerned, this man did not participate in the primary election. He only contested the presidential primary and everybody knows that.”

In conclusion, Senator El-Gash further made a concluding statement saying, “With what happened, what was the essence of the primaries when someone who did not participate in a primary was declared by a court that as the winner? I do not know how the Supreme Court actually came out with that kind of judgement because, such a thing could make them lose their credibility.”

